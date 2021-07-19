African Court delivers two advisory opinions

Africa News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has delivered two Advisory Opinions on the Application of the principle of regional rotation in electing Members of the Bureau of the Pan African Parliament request for Advisory Opinion No. 001/2021.



The other was an Advisory Opinion on the Right to participate in the government of one’s country in the context of an election held during a public health emergency or a pandemic such as the COVID-19 crisis, Request for Advisory Opinion No. 001/2020 by the Pan African Lawyers Union.



In a statement signed by Dr Robert Eno the African Court Registrar and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Sunday said details of the Advisory Opinion would be made available in due time.



The African Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity; meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions



