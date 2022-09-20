AfricaWeb, Ghana FA enter into partnership agreement

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a content partnership agreement with AfricaWeb Holding; owners of GhanaWeb.com, CameroonWeb.com, MyNigeria.com and TanzaniaWeb.com, for the next three years.



The partnership agreement, described by both parties as mutually beneficial, will see the GFA and AfricaWeb share ideas and compelling content intended to serve Ghanaians home and abroad in the best possible way. The GFA will by this partnership have multiple slots on all AfricaWeb platforms in Africa to strategically promote its content, sponsors and commercial partners.



AfricaWeb Holding, through its partner, Age Media Africa, will also work together with the Ghana FA to optimize its digital channels as a viable revenue-generating option while also taking action on copyright infringement against originally produced content of the football association.



Also, YouTube videos of the Ghana FA will be embedded on a dedicated GhanaWeb TV page to increase views while events and live coverage of GFA will be streamed on GhanaWeb TV with updates provided on GhanaWeb’s digital channels to reach millions of Ghanaians.



The two parties firmed up the partnership on June 20, 2022, after weeks of deliberation.









“It is good to finally meet in person after the virtual meeting. We are excited about the prospects of this partnership and look forward to working together,” said GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. who was present at the meeting and signed on behalf of the Association which was witnessed by the President of the Association in accordance with the GFA Statutes.



The GFA, under the leadership of its president, Kurt E.S. Okraku, has entered into a vital stage in its administration, especially after the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November/December 2022.



With an expected boom in the FA’s digital content creation due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup and many other tournaments and offerings, the Association deemed it appropriate to partner AfricaWeb Holding and AgeAfrica who have a proven track record in the digital space.



“We are aware of the vast potential of the digital space and how leveraging it properly can be beneficial to all our stakeholders which is why we are entering into this partnership. We believe this will propel us into the next phase of our digital growth,” the GFA General Secretary added.



Speaking after the signing of the partnership agreement at the Ghana FA Headquarters, the CEO of AfricaWeb, the parent company of GhanaWeb, Marc Stubbé, was excited about the partnership and said the timing was perfect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“We are excited about the partnership and we are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with the GFA. Ahead of the World Cup, there will be a lot of exciting content to share and new ideas to actualise,” he said.

Other members present at the meeting were the top brass of the GFA Communications Department led by Mr Henry Asante.



AfricaWeb Holding was also represented at the meeting by Marc Stubbe, Commercial Manager Ekow Blankson; his Deputy, Eric Vlidzo; GhanaWeb Managing Editor Daniel Oduro and Sales Executive Emmanuel Ayisi.



About Ghana Football Association (GFA)



The Ghana Football Association (the Association or GFA) is a limited by guarantee company and the umbrella organisation for all football clubs and other football constituent bodies (such as Security Services and Schools and Colleges football) in Ghana.



The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels, from grassroots through to the professional game.



The objectives of the Association as enshrined in GFA Statutes, include:

to develop football around the country, to organize domestic competitions and participate in international competitions to protect the integrity of football (against match manipulation, doping etc.).



Our other objectives are to deal with all questions relating to Ghana football, to promote football in a spirit of unity, solidarity, peace, understanding and fair play, without any discrimination on the part of politics, race, religion, gender or any other reason, to safeguard the values of the game, maintain relations with all stakeholders involved in Ghana football, and support and safeguard our members for the overall well-being of the game in the country.



By far Ghana's biggest and most important sporting discipline and Association, our passion for the game in Ghana is driven by our desire for success on the pitch with this also comes our focus on developing Beach Soccer, Futsal, e-Football, the Women’s game, youth talent, refereeing, technical and administrative staff while using the game to contribute to society.



About AfricaWeb



AfricaWeb democratizes news and information through our online news platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa that have custom-built CMS technology suitable for the African web ecosystem.



We support our advertiser clients with marketing solutions to help build and increase their brands and improve their sales. With decades of experience in monetizing content, we support African publishers with solutions in the field of web hosting, CMS technology, and programmatic advertising.



Our news platforms make us the most successful online publishers in the countries we operate. GhanaWeb is the most visited Ghanaian website in Ghana; CamerounWeb is the most visited online news platform in Cameroon; TanzaniaWeb and MyNigeria are also growing in Tanzania and Nigeria respectively.