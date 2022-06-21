Africa’s development should be in Europe’s interest – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the long-standing relationship between Africa and Europe, founded on ties of blood, culture, geography and history, should serve as a platform for enhanced cooperation between the two continents.



He noted that no one needs to tell us that the issues of peace, progress and prosperity in Africa and Europe are deeply intertwined, which pre-suppose that ensuring the development of Africa should be in our common interest.



Delivering his keynote address at the 15th edition of the European Development Days in Brussels, Belgium, today, Tuesday, 21st June 2022, he indicated that now more than ever, the strong partnership between Europe and Africa, reinforced political dialogue, and expanded cooperation in the fields of economic growth and international security, are required.



“We have to work together to achieve our goals, including a fair, equitable process of the energy transition, which recognizes that the entire African continent is responsible for less than four percent (4%) of global emissions, and which safeguards the prospects of Africa’s development,” he added.