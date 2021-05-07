Africa's democracy has become ‘by the few, for the few' - Governance strategist

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Governance and Leadership Strategist, Golda Naa Adaku Addo has stated that Africa’s democracy has over time, proven to be governance by the few, for the few. This is because African leaders have failed in building a culture of representation for their people.



Speaking to Eunice Quaicoe Tornyi on the African Women Voices show on e.TV Ghana, she revealed that Africa’s style of governance has rendered its citizens dependent thus hampering their progress.



“When you start excessive control of people, what it leads to is a huge mass of people who are no more capable of fending for themselves and doing the right things. The leaders (the few) by their actions create a monster they cannot control anymore.”



She further stated that, Africa is not progressing as a result of failure on the part of its leaders to build a culture of representation for the African people. She explained that Africans lack the ability to take initiative in ensuring sustainable development, a deficiency nurtured by its leaders.



“We Africans keep on moving from country to country for financial aid to fix our problems but then we don’t use the aid for the purpose for which it was taken. So we never solve our problems; we only compound them.Our leaders have not built a culture of representation for our people. We have become excellent at taking a little from our leaders and leaving the rest of the responsibility on them. It is because our leaders have nurtured us to become dependent forgetting that it is not sustainable to go down that path.”