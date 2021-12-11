Africa is limbless without Nkrumah - Blakk Rasta

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Blakk Rasta, officially known as Abubakar Ahmed is a Ghanaian reggae musician and a media personality has stated that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a qualitative gem who can never be taken off African discourse.



He said this during the up close and personal segment on GTV’s Breakfast.



According to Blakk Rasta, Kwame Nkrumah created something out of nothing because of the power and knowledge he had as a leader.



“They are still in shock that Nkrumah defeated their ancestors”, he said.



He added that Patriotism has long died, never to resurrect again because we have lost the meaning of the National Anthem. He quizzed “where is your patriotism when you tell us we have Gold, Diamond, etc when all this cannot help us develop except E-levy”?



He concluded by saying that the E-levy introduced by the current administration is a non-starter. E-levy simply means electronic levy.



The electronic-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.