Africa Health Holdings partners SafeCare to provide improved quality health services

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: Samuel Boye, Contributor

A leading health services provider with outlets in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, Africa Holdings Limited has signed on to the SafeCare health safety and quality standardization Programme.



This is to provide standardized quality assessment and service delivery improvement for all facilities under Africa Health Holdings Limited.



At a short ceremony to sign off the agreement Thursday [July 22, 2021], Country Director for PharmAccess Ghana - operators of the SafeCare Programme - Dr. Maxwell Antwi said the commitment will set in motion a process to evaluate and upgrade all service delivery outlets of AHH Ltd in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.



“Having signed unto the programme, we will begin a comprehensive training of some staff to be SafeCare assessors at the accredited facilities”, Dr. Antwi SafeCare program



For the CEO of Africa Health Holdings Sangu Delle, “SafeCare’s international quality improvement program is expected to guarantee the provision of quality healthcare across all our facilities in Africa during this pandemic and beyond”.



“We are committed to providing the highest level of quality to our clients anytime they walk into our facility. And that is why we have signed on to the SafeCare programme”, he added.



SafeCare empowers the progress in the care delivery of healthcare providers by helping them measure, monitor and improve their services using innovative solutions.



Its internationally recognised, ISQua accredited standards measure the quality of healthcare provision and provide a staged motivating, technology-powered pathway to sustainable improvement. The aim of SafeCare is to create a significant impact on the quality of healthcare provided by healthcare facilities.



Operated by the PharmAccess Foundation, SafeCare creates transparency for patients, providers, insurers, banks and governments, and acts as a tool for self-regulation and benchmarking.



The Country Director for PharmAccess Ghana, Dr Maxwell Antwi, emphasised that successful implementation of the AHH-SafeCare quality improvement program will contribute to the overall growth of its health facilities in Ghana and abroad, to benefit from such internationally acclaimed standardized healthcare delivery.