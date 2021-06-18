Africa Education Watch’s 2020 WASSCE report fraught with inaccuracies – WAEC

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

•WAEC has punched holes into Africa Education Watch’s 2020 WASSCE report



•It denied the portion on leaked maths questions



•WAEC also said some proposal made by the education think tank are not feasible



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said portions of the Africa Education Watch report on the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are false



The exam body discredited the portion of the report that said the mathematics paper was leaked.



Head of WAEC’s Legal department, Rev. Victor Brew, in an interview with Citi News said the Africa Education Watch report has factual inaccuracies.



“There are a number of inaccuracies in this report that was launched by Africa Education Watch, and we are prepared to speak to these factual inaccuracies. For example, the mention of the leakage of the Mathematics paper in the 2020 WASSCE, and the fact that WAEC had not done much to deal with the matter is not true. It is not true that we did not do anything about the purported leakage.”



“There wasn’t a leakage to the degree that you will say that the paper needed to be annulled. You look at the methodology, and they say they used key informants in selected schools to whom they have signed a non-disclosure agreement to bring out a report. This is supposed to be a report based on research investigation, I think that Africa Education Watch must come again,” he said.



The education think tank proffered some eleven recommendations on examinations in Ghana.



It asked the government of Ghana to take steps to divorce GES and the Ministry of Education from WAEC’s governing Committee.



Reacting to some proposal raise in the Africa Education Watch report, Rev. Victor Brew doubted their feasibility.



“With regard to the issue of regulation, WAEC is supposed to be an international examination body, serving not only Ghana. There are other member countries that have their own governing body which regulates activities. On the issue of monopoly, in terms of pre-tertiary assessment, WAEC Ghana Office is not the only entity. You are talking about GES, NVTI, NABTEX, so the issue of monopoly is a moot one.”