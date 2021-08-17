Africa Education Watch petitions GHS, St Monica's College of Education over 'holy kiss' priest

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

• A priest identified as Rev. Obeng Larbi was captured 'force kissing' 3 students of St Monica's College of Education



• The video has since sparked widespread condemnation



• Africa Education Watch has petitioned GHS and the school authority over the incident



The Africa Education Watch, an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organization, has petitioned the principal of St Monica's College of Education and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to investigate a priest from the school who forcibly kissed 3 female students.



There has been a public outcry over the action of the priest identified as Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi who in a viral video was seen kissing three teacher trainees on the lips on a podium.



According to the Africa Education Watch, the man believed to be an Anglican priest breached the laid down COVID-19 safety protocols under the "guise of a religious ritual."



"The alleged act is in blatant disregard for established COVID-19 protocols which the perpetrator is responsible for rather than ensuring adherence as a leader in the school," parts of the statement read.



The statement further asked the above-mentioned authorities to launch an investigation into the incident that has been widely condemned.



"We are by this letter petitioning your office to conduct an external investigation into the conduct of father Balthazar Obeng Larbi and sanction him appropriately, while pronouncing on whether or not the practice of kissing students in public is an acceptable conduct in a tertiary institution," the statement added.



Read the statement by the Africa Education Watch below:







