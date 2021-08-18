Africa Education Watch commends the Anglican church for swift action against ‘kissing priest’

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has commended the Anglican Church of Ghana for beginning investigations into the taped conduct of its priest Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, who was videoed kissing three students of the St Monica’s College of Education during Sunday mass in Asante Mampong.



The education policy think tank noted that unlike the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) who had earlier been petitioned by Africa Education Watch to sanction the priest involved in this act, the church has taken the “most basic and emphatic step” into such a serious matter.



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, he expressed: “The initial step by the church is assuring. The most basic and emphatic action that any serious institution will take in such a matter is to investigate, and the church which is seen as a serious institution has done such by asking the person in the middle of the issue to step aside for investigations to begin”.



He noted that while the church has promised to mete out sanctions in accordance with the church’s value, the policy think tank is especially interested in the priest being sanctioned in accordance with existing laws on COVID-19 protocols and sexual assault.



At the centre of the kissing controversy, the Anglican priest has been relieved of his duties at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.



This formed part of the conclusions at a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over a kissing incident that went viral on Monday.



Meanwhile, the Anglican Church of Ghana says it has started an investigation into the taped conduct of its priest and promises to mete out appropriate sanctions in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Church.



“The Church is saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that, a thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the church,” part of the statement read.



In the amateur footage, the priest, Father Balthazar Obeng, is seen kissing three female students before a cheering congregation.



However, the third lady seemed unwilling but eventually gave in to the deed.