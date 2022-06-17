Afram Plains records two Monkeypox cases

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Persons with Monkeypox disease recovered, GHS



Monkeypox disease increases



There is currently no cure for Monkeypox disease, GHS



Afram Plains North has recorded two new cases of Monkeypox disease.



This adds up to the five cases of Monkeypox disease that were recorded in Eastern, Bono and Greater Accra Regions of the country.



The Managing Director for Donkokrom Presbyterian Government Hospital, Ezekiel Amadu Darili, has indicated that health providers are working to ensure the disease does not spread in the community, Myjoyonline reports.



Ghana recorded five cases of Monkeypox out of the 12 suspected cases tested a week ago.



According to the Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the cases are predominant in the Eastern, Western and Greater Accra regions with one imported case.



“So far since the outbreak in Europe occurred, we tested 12 suspected cases in Ghana since 24 May. Currently, we have confirmed five cases in three regions – Eastern, Western and Greater Accra – this is where we discovered the five cases, no death has occurred among the cases here,” he said.



“One of the cases has been recorded in a Ghanaian who traveled to the US from Ghana, he might have picked it from here,” the GHS boss said.



