Afram Plains North MP reaches out to over 60 island communities in the Eastern region

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Christian Kpesese, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the people of Afram Plains North constituency in the Eastern Region, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, has once again reached out with her philanthropic gesture to some abandoned Island communities in the Afram Plains enclave.



The MP during her regular tour of over 60 selected communities on the Dwarf and Digya Islands presented several items to help improve the living standards of the people.



Items presented to the communities each according to their specific need base include educational materials, health equipment and logistics, food processing equipment, building materials, lighting systems, and sporting paraphernalia among others.



Twenty-eight communities including Tegeni, Badu, Battorkope, Avutoe, Ada Ntetia, Zion, Avudzega, Galilea, Menekofe, and Akwetekofe on the Dwarf Island received items such as bags of cement, roofing sheets, exercise books, footballs and sets of jerseys and exercise books.



The rest of the items received are teachers' desks, dual desks, Solar lights, generators, plastic chairs, galvanized pipes, gari processing machines, aprons, nose masks, wheelchairs, Blood Pressure Monitors, and hospital beds.



Other communities on the Dwarf Island that received the MPs' gesture are Canan, Foase Torganu, Kedekofe, Kpatalidza, Ativorkope, Nyakuikofe, Yiborkope, Cidikope, Torgome, and Fitikope which received Ghc 1000 for the procurement of door keys and window for the completion of their clinic project.



Inhabitants of the Digya Island were not left out of the benevolence of Ms. Betty Krosbi Mensah as she presented similar items to communities including Dodi, Kwaehunu, Hedzro, Akplahayo, Kronaka, Kolekope, Manchare, Kwaku Dade, Anwiaso, Apapasu Battor, Congo, Kpekudzi No 1&2 which received a complete set of a corn mill and several others.



According to Hon Betty Krosbi Mensah who is known variously among her constituents as "Adwumawura” Mamaga Dorwortor” and several other names due to her hard-working nature, she felt obliged to reach out to her widow's mite to the island communities which have been neglected for far too long and lack basic social amenities.



She was hopeful the intervention will help limit the suffering of the Island dwellers to some extent even as she look for more resources to help them.



The Afram Plains North lawmaker recently with support from some NGOs in Canada donated some health and educational logistics including incubators, hospital beds, hundreds of dual desks and exercise books, story books, and bicycles to health facilities, schools school pupils, and farmers in the area.



The young MP expended over Ghc 90,000 of her resources on freight and transportation charges to transport the items to Donkokrom for distribution to the beneficiary institutions and individuals.