Afram Plains, Birim North record three suspected cases of Monkeypox

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Afram Plains South and Birim North districts in the Eastern Region have recorded three suspected cases of Monkey Pox disease.



Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, Richard Essien, the director of Health at Afram Plains South District explained that two suspected cases were identified in the district during a community outreach program last Saturday.



According to him, samples have been sent to Accra for testing.



He told the host of Agoo FM’s Morning Show ‘Ene Nso Bio’ , Nana Yaa Mirekua that the two suspected cases – an adult and a child live in the same house.



He said both have been isolated to prevent infecting others.



“We have put our CHPs Compounds and health facilities on alert so whenever they suspect a case they draw the attention of the District Health Directorate. We have had two suspected cases in which samples were sent to Accra but yet to receive results,” He said.



Richard Essien used the opportunity to advise the general public to avoid eating dead animals when found in the bush and also adhere to the usual Covid-19 protocols.



On her part, the District Director of Health at Birim North District Mary Achiaa also revealed her outfit recorded the first suspected case last week but awaiting testing results from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical research.



The health director said the patient who is a visitor in the district from Accra reported herself to a nearby CHIPS compound after experiencing symptoms similar to monkeypox.



Ghana recorded five cases of Monkeypox out of the 12 suspected cases tested a week ago.



According to the Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the case are predominant in the Eastern, Western and Greater Accra regions with one imported case.



“So far since the outbreak in Europe occurred, we tested 12 suspected cases in Ghana since 24 May. Currently, we have confirmed five cases in three regions – Eastern, Western and Greater Accra – this is where we discovered the five cases, no death has occurred among the cases here,” he said.



“One of the cases has been recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled to the US from Ghana, he might have picked it from here,” the GHS boss said.