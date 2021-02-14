General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Afoko’s Bail: ‘Dishonest’ Godfred Dame lied before Vetting Committee – NPP Lawyer

Attorney General and Minister of Justice nominee Godfred Dame

Lawyer for Gregory Afoko, Nana Yaw Osei has stated categorically that the Attorney General-Designate Godfred Dame lied before Parliament’s Vetting Committee on Gregory Afoko’s bail condition.



Gregory Afoko is one of two persons standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder for allegedly killing the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, in 2015.



The Attorney General-Designate Godfred Dame told the Vetting Committee on Friday February 12, 2021 that Gregory Afoko has still not been granted bail because he could not meet bail conditions.



Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei Osei who however disagrees with the claim of the Minister-Designate while speaking on Bresosem on Abusua Fm hosted by Professor Otchere Addai Mensah monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “Attorney General-designate Godfred Dame lied at his vetting on the fact that Gregory Afoko after being granted bail couldn’t meet the bail conditions”.







According to Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei “If Gregory Afoko didn’t meet the bail conditions as alleged by Godfred Dame at his vetting then on what basis did the Court give the Order to execute bail bond”.



“Gregory Afoko met all the bail conditions and he has still being denied bail. Godfred Dame lied before the Vetting Committee but it shouldn’t be that. Those who have not followed Gregory Afoko’s case will believe in with Godfred Dame Lies” Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei said.



The family of Gregory Afoko two years ago fingered the Executive branch of government of having a hand in the continuous incarceration of their son, for a crime he didn’t commit.



This was Mr Afoko after facing a four-year trial which judgement was due, had to face a fresh trial after another suspect in the murder was apprehended.



In a press conference addressed by the Spokesman of The Ayieta family, Robert Atong Asekabta, the family asked why government filed “nolle prosequi” after calling 14 witnesses in the course of the four year trial of Gregory Afoko which was due to end this month.