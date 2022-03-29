Aflao border opens to human traffic

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: GNA

Health and security officials in the Ketu South Municipality have taken their positions at authorised border entry points to implement the border reopening directive announced by the President.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed that effective Monday, March 28, 2022, all land and sea borders, which had remained shut to human traffic for two years to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, be opened.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Aflao Border Monday morning revealed that port health officials and personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and sister security agencies were at post at the arrival hall and the improvised departure hall to ensure full compliance with the President’s directive.



Travellers crossing to Togo, for example, were asked by the port health officials to show their yellow fever and COVID-19 vaccination cards while the unvaccinated were advised to take the jab.



Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services, said the Directorate was ready for the main activities of inspection of COVID-19 vaccination cards and immunisation of the unvaccinated travellers into the country.



He indicated that vaccination would not be a requirement when exiting the country but would be required for entry, saying the vaccines were available at the border for that purpose.



ACI Frederick Baah Duodu, the Aflao Sector Commander, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), said though the borders were opened, travellers would need to meet the requirement, saying the Service would comply with the announcement by the President.



“The President said fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter through the borders. What this means is that health officials are with us to ensure compliance from potential travellers. I’ll advise travellers to carry along their travel documents and proof of COVID-19 vaccination for a smooth process.”



ACI Duodu said personnel deployed to checkpoints to intercept illegal migrants into the country during the border closure had been withdrawn and posted to the main border and other authorised and unauthorised border crossing points.



Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, urged the people to get vaccinated to avoid challenges when travelling across the border.



Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to the GNA welcomed the announcement, saying it would allow their businesses to bounce back.