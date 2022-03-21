Aflao Customs exceeds target by GH¢3 million

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Aflao Collection, has exceeded its target of GH¢156.92 million for the year 2021 with a positive difference of about GH¢3 million.



The collection mobilised a total of GH¢159.84 million thus, exceeding its target by GH¢2.92 million representing 1.86 per cent.



The Sector for some years fell short of meeting its annual revenue target with the development partly blamed on the logistical challenge and inadequate staff and in 2020 and 2019, the closure of Nigeria’s western border.



Assistant Commissioner, Majeed Amandi, the Sector Commander in a welcome address at the end of year get-together held to celebrate staff and stakeholders, thanked everyone including the trading public for their roles in the success of the Collection.



“It did not come easy, especially in a turbulent year and during the peak of COVID-19, he said.



He said the success was also attributable to the commitment and dedication of all officers from top management to casuals as well as improvement in logistics situation, which made it possible to have the physical presence of Customs Preventive at entry points and security checkpoints for effective patrols and other anti-smuggling operations.



“Such operations led to remarkable interceptions of several uncustomed vehicles and goods and high-profile arrests of narcotics and fake currencies that would have found their way into the country with its damaging effects on our country’s economy. As a result of these anti-smuggling activities, the collection was able to exceed its target by 1.86 per cent,” he noted.



Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), the Commissioner, Customs Division of GRA in a speech read for him by Assistant Commissioner Johnson Yankey, said the Division was proud of the revenue mobilization efforts of the Aflao Collection over the years and urged officers there to work harder to help the Division achieve its bigger task for this year.



“This year 2022, the Authority had the mandate to collect a revenue target of GH¢80.3 billion of which the target for Customs is GH¢20.6 billion. This target is a significant increase over that of last year. But I know we are more than capable of surmounting the hurdle once we put our shoulders to the wheel and commit to giving off our very best.”



Mr Kofi Demetia, Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo and former officer of Customs, encouraged officers of the Sector to keep up with their good works to raise needed revenue for national development while admonishing them to be professional and not yield to the many temptations that might come to their ways during their working years.



The event chaired by Mr Ibrahim Yussif, Ketu South Municipal Coordinator and attended by Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, heads of sister security agencies and Togolese Customs officials saw a presentation of awards and citations to stakeholders and staff for their dedication to duty, which led to the Sector’s feat.