Aflao Chief Saga: Don't make this Akufo-Addo vrs the chief, let peace reign - Ghanaians Told

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has urged Ghanaians to desist from playing tribal politics with President Nana Akufo-Addo's response to the Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V.



The Chief, pouring out his worries over an abandoned E-Block Community Day Senior High School in his community, issued a four-month ultimatum to the Minister of Education to ensure completion of the school.



Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V made this demand among others during a tour of the Volta Region by the Minority members on Parliament's Education Committee.



The President, reacting to the Chief's request during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Thursday morning, questioned the Chief's audacity to issue an ultimatum to the Education Minister.



''Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?'', he queried.



He humorously replied that the Chief should ''complete the project himself'' if he feels frustrated.



The President has come under a barrage of criticisms over his reply to the Chief.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the President's comments are ''disrespectful and condescending'', therefore asking him to retract and apologize to the Chief.



“Torgbui Fiti V rather deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.



“We are one people united in our collective successes and challenges; intemperate language from the President who ordinarily should be strengthening national cohesion with his pronouncements ought to be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Ablakwa stated.



"I think he was frustrated or may have made his comments in jest just as the President also said his jovially. So, let peace prevail . . . We shouldn't make this the Nana Addo or President vrs the Chief," he said on 'Kokrokoo' on Friday, October 22.



To him, "the most important thing is that the government will take steps towards the school and open it for the school children".



