Afigya Kwabre North MP holds free health screening for constituents

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins Adomako Mensah organized a health screening exercise for his constituents.



The initiative was carried out with a team led by Dr. Boateng, a Physician Assistant, and nurses drawn from the Boamang Health Center and St. Patricks Hospital



The motive of this health screening exercise was to motivate the constituents to do regular medical checks to improve their health and well-being, especially the aged.



Constituents who benefited from the exercise were diagnosed and treated for blood pressure, hypertension, blood sugar level, hepatitis B, and malaria among others.



Medication was given to them to aid the treatment of the various ailments diagnosed; some were also referred to the nearest health centers for further treatment.



Dr. Boateng, a Physician assistant at the Boamang Health Center stated that the exercise was a good one from the Member of Parliament and he deserved a thumbs up. He however made a request to him to make this exercise more frequent.



Maame Gyamfua a 72-year-old woman thanked Hon. Adomako Mensah for such a kind gesture. She added that the treatment was free including numerous drugs given to her.



Peter a constituent, who also joined the train to receive treatment showered praises on the Member of Parliament for taking into consideration the health of his constituents.



The event saw a massive turnout as people kept trooping in to be treated.