Afia Schwarzenegger sues Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw for GH¢8 million

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has filed a countersuit against the GHC2 million defamation suit filed against her by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi.



Speaking on the Saturday, July 9, 2022 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz, the comedienne said she has named Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Chairman Wontumi, and the politician’s media firm as respondents in two separate defamation suits.



“My lawyers have received their writ and we have entered an appearance. Also, we have filed a GHC4 million suit at the Accra High Court. Eventually, we will serve them. I have sued Wontumi TV for GHC4 million and sued Maurice Ampaw for GHC4 million,” she said.



According to her, she has been defamed by Maurice Ampaw and she has therefore sued him together with Wontumi TV which provided him the platform to denigrate her.



“Maurice Ampaw says he has evidence that John Mahama has bought a house for me, he said Wontumi told him that I had sex with a dog and that I have various boyfriends I travel around with among other despicable things. So he will prove that in court. Wontumi TV also gave them the platform to publish falsehood against me. They have sued for GHC2 million, me and my lawyers have also sued for GHC8 million. Let’s test the laws because for me, I believe in the judicial system and so we will meet in court,” she stated.



Maurice Ampaw some weeks ago filed a GHC2 million defamation suit against Afia Schwarzenegger for what he described as defamatory statements she made about his client.



According to the lawyer, Afia had wrongly claimed that she had a sexual affair with the NPP regional chairman.



