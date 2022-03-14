Afia Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High alumni awards five brilliant students

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Kwame Kyei

The old students of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High School have rewarded the brightest and best students who exceedingly excelled in their WASSCE.



The awards scheme was instituted by the 1982 year group who passed through Atwimaman SHS, a mixed school at the time before Otumfuo Osei Tutu renamed the school after his mother.



According to Mr. George Agyen, a member of the 1982 year group, noted that the purpose of the award is to push five (5) students who overwhelmingly excelled in the WASSCE examination with Ghc1000 into the tertiary level.



“The purpose of this gathering is to honour the students who excelled in the just ended WASSCE. Initially, we decided to reward one student but we have extended it to five top excelling students who would be given scholarships to pursue higher levels in their education,” he said.



Mr. Agyen George added that the old students have instituted this awards scheme to encourage students to learn hard for themselves and also make a name for the school.



The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Sylvia Newton commended the old students for supporting the school in all manner of ways.



“Indeed, the old students have done incredibly well. I collaborate with them anytime there is a need. Last year, the old students volunteered to provide the final year students with lunch until they graduated and also set up a fund for the brightest and best students,” she said.



She added that the old students have given a great opportunity to the five students who performed greatly in WASSCE.



“They have given scholarships to these students to further their education until they decide not to pursue education any longer. Again, mentorship programmes have been instituted to help the students chase their dreams,” Mrs. Newton said.



Mrs. Newton appealed to the government to quickly hand over the newly completed building to the school in order to allow the school to provide accommodation for the first-year students who are set to enter the school in April.







