Afenyo-Markin to honour his political rival Mike Hammah, others for their contributions to Effutu’s dev’t

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has decided to honour a number of influential persons who have contributed to the development of Effutu by naming projects in the constituency after them.



These personalities are selected from different fields of profession including academia, trade, politics, heath, chieftaincy and others.



Among them is a former Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mike Hammah who is also a former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



Mr Afenyo-Markin has over the period undertaken a number of projects in the constituency as part of his efforts to ensure the needed development for the people.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament said his plan is to ensure an all-inclusive development of Effutu.



“Effutu has a history and for sometime we lost that glory. But by the grace of God I got onto the scene. When I was coming in, people had their doubts that but I had a clear vision having been an assemblyman and presiding member I always understood the problems.”



“I told myself, well, just to open the chance for future young men to be in service , I should go the extra mile and by the Grace of God we have been trying.



“At least, we need to name projects after people who have made contributions to Effutu’s development in the area of academia, politics, trade at the family level, chieftaincy and all and get everybody on board. So the health center that was commissioned this week will be named after Honourable Samuel Owusu Agyei and then the the Well Herbal Centre is going to be named after Honurable Mike Hammah.”



Asked why he is honouring his political opponent, he answered “We are looking at an inclusive approach, we want to lay a foundation for people to rally around we are talking about Unity Square, we are talking about Heritage Centre, then we should demonstrate something for people to know that you are in service, or you are serving your community , it doesn’t matter the political divide.



“So the ICT facility at the NVTI was named after Honurable Nii Kommey Abbey, he was a PNDC District Chief Executive for the community, we have another project, coming up after Honourable Nii Ephraim, We have Captain Armah community Library in Winneba and we have the first MP 1993 Dr Ato Ayeboa Acquah we did a whole surgical block, eh was a medical doctor at the Winneba Government hospital so a whole blocks has been named after him, we have Dr Botcwhey he is a medical doctor,” he said.



