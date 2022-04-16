Afenyo-Markin supports 76 TESCON – UEW members with fees

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has provided financial support to some TESCON-UEW members who have not been able to settle their school fees.



The leadership of Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON) a student wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) on Wednesday 11th March 2022, received the bursary credited to the school account on behalf of 76 members out of 142 shortlisted members with part payment.



The entire membership of TESCON-UEW expressed their profound gratitude to the Deputy Majority Leader for his constant support to the association.



The leadership of the association led by Mr. Joseph Gyansah, the Acting President, on 15th April, 2022 handed-over receipts of the bursary to the first batch of the selected students and entreated them to make good use of the opportunity to study hard to become useful citizens.



He said TESCON-UEW is the only association on campus with such great initiative and opportunity and that members should be aware that measures are underway to ensure all needy members are attended to through the usual support from the Deputy Majority Leader for the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Michael Ofosuhene in his thank you message, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Afenyo-Markin for supporting the association again this year to take care of the fees of needy members.



He said it’s heartwarming and the Hon. Afenyo-Markin deserves all the praise.



The leadership of the Association thanked the venerable Member of Parliament for Effutu for his timely and constant support to the needs of members of the association and prayed for more of such opportunities for its members.