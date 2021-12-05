Afenyo-Markin's 'evil beings' comment unfortunate - Sam George fights back

Politics of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has reacted to the Deputy Majority Leader's description of some NDC MPs as "evil beings".



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin alleged that the Minority caucus hatched a plan to assault the 1st Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was acting as Speaker in the absence of Alban Bagbin, the substantive leader.



According to the Deputy Majority leader, the minority caucus had made it a habit to verbally abuse their majority counterparts thus urging the media to speak out against such things.



“I would urge the public especially the media to call individuals out. I’m tired of the verbal abuse. They’ve been abusing us and insulting us all the time. That day they insulted Joe Osei-Owusu. We kept quiet and watched them.



“When he was about ruling, they rehearsed. People changed positions and some people walked out. Some people have made themselves gentle souls but they are the most poisonous. They will incite and pretend they are calming. If the media pays attention and monitors movements, it will know that those are the evil beings in Parliament. You go incite another MP and then walk out like you are an angel. You are not an angel. Your situation is even worse and we know them."



“They thought Joe Osei Owusu was going to be adjourning so they took position. They were supposed to beat him. God being so good, he suspended sitting so they couldn’t get to him and he left. The next strategy was to get the mace out. We won’t show WhatsApp messages and conversations out of respect to them. Marshalls got wind and came to protect the chair.







“They were supposed to take the chair. The Ashaiman MP took the chair and he did the same thing to Ursula Owusu. He has been stationed to do that. He is the hatchet man. When there is nonsense, he will be sent to execute the nonsense.



“Sometimes I sit in the chamber and I fear for my own life. I fear for my life because one moment we are debating then you threaten someone that I will beat you. You should call them out. Sam George is apologizing on behalf of the minority and majority, we don’t need you to apologise for us. With all due respect, apologize for your caucus. NPP has been gentle,” Afenyo-Markin told the host of Newsfile on Joy News on Saturday, December 4, 2021.





However, Sam George reacting to his comments on the same programme has stated that it is unfortunate for a leader to describe his colleagues as evil beings.



"Let me state emphatically that honourable Afenyo-Markin will assume and ascribe evil beings to some of my colleagues but I leave that to his conscience," he said.





A melee ensued on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe, whisked away the seat of the Speaker of Parliament and the mace.



Both sides of the house were seen in heated exchanges that resulted in a long break.



