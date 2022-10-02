Afenyo-Markin presides over Freemasons as Worshipful Master of Winneba Lodge

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Effutu Member of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, presided over other masons at the Winneba Masonic Temple as the Worshipful Master.



The assumption of his new role on Saturday came after an emergency meeting was held under a dispensation from the District Grand Master in honour of their departed brother in the secret society, Harona Esseku.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Freemason member said, "This morning at the Winneba Masonic Temple, I presided as the Worshipful Master of Winneba Lodge no 7708 EC in an emergency meeting under a dispensation from the District Grand Master in honour of our departed brother Harona Esseku."



Harona Esseku who died on August 3, 2022, at age 88, was a former national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Paying a tribute to the member of the Free Mason at his funeral on Saturday, October 1, 2022, he recalled how the late Esseku taught him to become a politician with an enviable code.



He added that the deceased "fought many battles behind the scenes to ensure no detractors stood in his way whether in business or politics...I am what I am today primarily because of him."



“He also showed me the doors to masonry and left my young hands into its hallowed chambers. Indeed, he laboured day and night to teach me that all squares and perpendiculars are perfect points to know a brother," Afenyo-Markin said.



It would be recalled that in April 2016, the Member of Parliament for Efutu in the Central region, Alexander Afenyo Markin, revealed that he is a member of the fraternal society, Freemasons.



According to him, the teachings and values of the organisation do not conflict with his catholic principles and upbringing.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, the outspoken legislator said Freemasonry teaches its followers about God and the principles of life.



“I am a mason and I have not been sanctioned by the Catholic Church. Freemasonry is a fraternal society that believes in God Almighty and follows certain principles that guide a man’s life and it does not run counter with my believes as a catholic. President Kufuor is a Mason and a catholic,” he stated.



Freemasonry consists of fraternal organisations that trace their origins to the local fraternities of stonemasons, which from the end of the fourteenth century regulated the qualifications of stonemasons and their interaction with authorities and clients. The basic, local organisational unit of Freemasonry is the Lodge.







