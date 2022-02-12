Afenyo-Markin jokingly 'bribes' Minority with Made in Ghana chocolate

Politics of Saturday, 12 February 2022

The announcement of E-Levy in the 2022 budget has been fraught with several controversies among the Ghanaian populace.



While some are for it, others including the Minority in Parliament have kicked against the idea of government wanting to introduce E-Levy - another way to rake in revenue for the country.



They have argued that Ghanaians are suffering and accepting the E-Levy will top up their burdens.



Though the E-Levy bill has been withdrawn from parliament and yet to be re-laid again by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the debate about E-Levy still lingers in parliament.



During parliamentary sitting on Friday, February 11, 2022, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, while speaking on the floor, offered to share a locally made chocolate with his colleagues on the Minority side of the House.



He was quick to add that his 'kind' gesture towards the NDC members in parliament was not for free.



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin noted that the Minority caucus would have to rescind their decision of rejecting the E-levy if they accept the chocolate he's willing to share.



"I have with me Golden tree Kingsbite chocolate, I’m sure many people have been consuming these. They may be buying these foreign chocolates, imported chocolates… Mr Speaker, my colleagues are encouraging me to share this chocolate [ Kingsbite chocolate]. I will share. I know Hon Dzifa Gomashie wants some,…Hon Ablakwa will also get some…but truth be told, I will share and in sharing, bear in mind that it is not free. You are going to use it to support the E-Levy," the lawmaker said on the floor of parliament.







Having been handed a box containing other chocolate bars, Afenyo Markin however jokingly added that the chocolate bar in his hand is the one that comes with the condition but that the full bars to be shared are only to ensure peace in the house.



Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah rejected Afenyo-Markin's request with a response that aroused laughter in the House.



"Mr Speaker, if by any chance this chocolate is infected with any E-Levy, we don’t want it,” he said, to the amusement of everyone.



The E-Levy bill has however been withdrawn from parliament and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to re-lay it before the House on Friday, February 18, 2022.



Currently, the percentage on the E-Levy has been reviewed to 1.75%.