Afenyo-Markin honours teachers in his constituency

Regional News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: GNA

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu has called on stakeholders to collaborate with teachers to ensure that their children were properly groomed and educated.



He said teaching was a collective effort and all stakeholders should play their parts accordingly.



Mr Afenyo-Markin who is also the Deputy Majority leader in Parliament, urged parents to take advantage of a number of libraries he had constructed in the area and encourage their children to patronise them.



This he said will help the children cultivate the habit of reading to help them excel in the pursuance of their education.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin made the call at a ceremony at Effutu Essuekyir to honour 50 deserving, hardworking, committed and dedicated teachers, staff of the Winneba Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GESⁿ), some outstanding pensioners of both public and private schools for their yeoman’s job towards the improvement of education in the area.



The event, on the theme “Motivating the teacher: The role of Stakeholders”, was organized by the Municipal Education Directorate and sponsored by Mr Afenyo-Markin.



In the Public school category: Eunice Owuobi Sah of Effutu OsubonPayin-Ateitu M/A Primary was awarded the first best Kindergarten (KG) teacher, Dianah Kwabea of University North Primary was best primary school teacher.



Ms Francesca Antwiwaa Gyasi of Gyahadze M/A was adjudged the best Junior High School teacher, whiles best mathematics teacher went to Wahab Adams of Ansarudeen Islamic Primary.



The others are, Thywill Essel of University North JHS who was crowned the best ICT teacher, BDT best teacher went to Abraham Mensah Barlo of A.ME Zion “D” while best Senior High School teacher was given to Grace Mensah of Winneba Senior High.



In the KG category, Osubonpayin-Atetu M/A was the best, while the best-improved school went to Ntarkoam M/A Basic.



In the Private Category: Ms Lois Acquah of Family Care was the best teacher at the KG category, Theodora Donkoh of Family Care was best in the primary division, Joel Sarpong of Ebenezer Education Center, first in the JHS category, Albert Selby Quansah of H & E center was adjudged best Mathematics Teacher.



Mr Godfred Acquaye of Uncle Rich Senior High School was adjudged best Senor High School, Teacher.



The best-improved school in Basic Education Certificate Examination performance went to Uncle Rich JHS, best KG school went to Peace Child, and best non-teaching worker went to Francis Ebo Baiden of H&E Center.



The teachers and non-teaching staff took home, Deep Freezers and 42- inch led Television sets, while the retirees received citations and other items.



At the event, the 2021 Ghana’s most outstanding teacher, Mr Ebenezer Kojo Otoo of Winneba SHS was also honored with a Citation for making Effutuman and Central Region as a whole proud.



The MP further commended the awardees for their achievement and emphasised the need for them to continue to ensure that the children under their care become academically productive and patriotic citizens.



Mrs. Judith Micah, Effutu Municipal Director of Education, addressing the gathering, commended Mr. Afenyo-Markin for instituting the award scheme in the Municipality since 2013.



She said the MP's desire and passion for supporting teachers in Effutuman was highly commendable, adding that, he had

not only motivated the teachers but also transformed many lives through his bursary and scholarship schemes to many teachers and students.



Later, MP was presented with a citation for his efforts towards the improvement of education in the Effutu Municipality by Winneba GES.



Among personalities at the event was Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional area, Alhaji Zubairu kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Security Agencies, Sub and divisional chiefs, parents, educationists, youth groups and civil society organizations in the area.