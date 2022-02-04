Afenyo-Markin gives updates on E-Levy in parliament

Politics of Friday, 4 February 2022

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed that the Finance minister is likely to withdraw the current E-Levy bill before the house on Friday, February 11.



According to him, the Finance Minister will also reintroduce the bill on the same day.



He indicated that, in the likelihood of unforeseen circumstances, the bill may be considered on February 15.



“This House in consultation with leadership and other stakeholders continue to engage on some concerns relating to provisions of the Bill. Members are reliably informed about efforts by the Hon. Minister of Finance to undertake sensitisation tour in certain parts of the country to educate the citizenry on the need for the passing of the Bill for the benefit of the economy.”



“The Hon. Minister for Finance has therefore given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the bill, of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and reintroduction of same on Friday, February 11, 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances. In the event that, he is unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the Bill on Friday, February 11, 2022, he may do so Tuesday, February 15, 2022,” the Effutu MP told Parliament on Friday, February 4, 2022.



He therefore encouraged the members to partake fully in the consideration of the bill to allow for its eventual passage.



The government is currently engaging stakeholders in a series of town hall meetings to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by parliament.



This comes after many failed attempts to pass the bill before the house.



The E-Levy when passed will tax all electronic transactions including Mobile Money and bank transfers among other things.



