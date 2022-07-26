Afenyo-Markin fumes in parliament, slams minority

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has slammed the minority for throwing shade against the Akufo-Addo government despite their actions in previous times which saw the collapse of the country’s economy.



According to him, minority members have no business criticizing government over economic issues when they themselves did worse of a performance while in government.



The deputy Majority Leader had risen to speak on the floor after minority ended their statement on the midyear budget review statement presented by the finance minister on Monday, July, 25, 2022.



After the minority’s presentation which was made by the ranking member for Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, Afenyo Markin got up to draw the attention of the Speaker to the list of persons to debate on the statement.



But while Afenyo-Markin was requesting to vary the list to allow the deputy finance minister, John Kumah to start instead of the chairman of the Finance Committee, Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng, the deputy minority chief whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the minority is not against the reshuffle of their list, he however added that, “if a coach sees the line-up and doing reshuffle of his game, it should tell you the kind of players he has.”



Afenyo-Markin who was unhappy about his comments lambasted Afenyo Markin.



“Mr. Speaker, tell the deputy chief whip who has now gained a new name for throwing shades that we are ready for them anytime. The man who commented has forgotten that once upon in time he was a deputy minister for finance, what was the state of economy?



“We are ready for them, today you are enjoying the liberties of opposition and are throwing shade and you will hear from us. Mr. Speaker, the men they are parading today are the men who were in government when they collapsed the economy. Do they have any new names so don’t talk about you having the men?” he said.



