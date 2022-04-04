Afenyo-Markin fires up TESCON

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

The constituency of tertiary students and the strategic effect they could have on the outcome of general elections cannot be taken for granted therefore there is a need for a deliberate and sustained effort to galvanize their energies into positive action, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said.



He opined that it is prudent to get students at the tertiary level to appreciate better and get a deeper comprehension of the political narrative and the implications of the choices they make even now.



Afenyo-Markin was speaking on Saturday, April 2 as Special Guest of Honour at the General Meeting and Homecoming ceremony of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



The ceremony was held under the theme: “Mobilizing for Election 2024 and Beyond; The Role of TESCON” at the UEW Jophus Anamoah Mensah Auditorium, North campus.



Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, where the ceremony took place encouraged the TESCON members to be politically active and seek knowledge so as to be enlightened to offer superior arguments and better alternatives when the need arises.



He urged them to take their education as a key priority and reminded them that political engagement has shifted from sheer propaganda alone to the dynamics and changing attractions of a political commodity that have become complex.



The Deputy Majority Leader urged the TESCOM members to work harder for the party as that would guarantee them tangible rewards in future.



“It is your hard work today that will take you to the Promised Land tomorrow” Hon. Afenyo-Markin advised them.





The Effutu Member of Parliament encouraged the students to be focused, work hard towards achieving their dreams, and not yield to obstacles that may come to their way as perseverance is the key to success in life.



He also recounted how not giving up as a young politician has paid off in his political career. He encouraged the students to work hard for the party.



Afenyo-Markin urged the members to continue working hard for the party to ensure that the dreaded 8-year jinx would be broken.



He made a donation of an amount of money to the TESCON executive members to be used as bursaries to pay the school fees of some hardworking members who are in need.



Other speakers at the well-attended programme include the NPP National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Chairman hopeful Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Salam Mustapha, Anthony Sackey, Central Regional Youth Organiser among others.