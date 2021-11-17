Afenyo-Markin files urgent question in Parliament on sea defence

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has filed an urgent question on the floor of parliament addressed to the Minister of Works and Housing regarding the construction of the Phase Two of the sea defense wall in the Volta Region.



He said the question in parliament was to ask the sector minister Francis Asenso-Boakye when the Phase Two of the Blekuso sea defense project will begin, in respect to the recent effects of the tidal wave that visited the area.



“I believe that as a house, once this is drawn to the mainstream and the minister comes to answer questions we will then be able to hold the minister’s feet to the fire, regarding the answers he will give and then further push the finance ministry to make available funds to finance the project,” he stated.



Mr Afenyo-Markin emphasized that he is for practical solutions in solving the perennial tidal wave effect on the people of the Volta Region rather than the “partisan rhetoric” on the matter.



He said the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has admitted the question and hopefully after the budget reading in parliament they will be able to hear the answer to that, since it is an urgent question.



The deputy majority leader in parliament thus withdrew the alleged photo of sand winning in the Volta Region that they used to buttress their point of sand winning activities in the area and apologized accordingly.



Mr Afenyo-Markin made this known in a media briefing in parliament on Tuesday, November 16.



He was reacting on the back of the tidal waves that has deluged Keta and its environs destroying properties and rendering about 7000 people homeless in the region.



“Today I have escalated the matter a step further by filing an urgent question in parliament addressed to the minister for Works and Housing and this is the text of the question: to the minister for Works and Housing when the construction of the Blekuso sea defense project phase two in the Volta Region would commence, having regard for the recent rampaging effect of the tidal waves,” Afenyo-Markin disclosed to the media.