Afenyo-Markin commends Bagbin's devotion to business as House prepares to adjourn

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: GNA

Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die on Tuesday, 5th April, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, has disclosed.



The Deputy Majority Leader stated this in his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the 11th week ending, Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



"In this regard, the Business Committee entreats Members to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration to enable the House adjourn on the proposed Tuesday, 5th April," he stated.



With regards to the debate on the message on the state of the nation delivered by the President to the House, Mr Afenyo-Markin said as indicated in this week's Business Statement read on Friday, 25th March, the Business Committee proposed that the two Leaders of the House together with two members one from each side of the House Saturday, 2nd April, however, due to the exigencies of the schedule business, debate on the Motion to thank the President for delivering the Message on the State of the Nation would conclude on Monday, 4th April, instead of Saturday, 2nd.



He said in view of this development, the House would no longer sit on Saturday, 2nd April, as announced earlier on.



"Mr Speaker, again regard to the exigencies of the time, the House would sit on Monday, 4th April," he said.



Mr Afenyo-Markin said sittings of the House might also be extended to ensure that business scheduled for the week under consideration was completed.



"The Business Committee takes this opportunity to sincerely commend your good self, your deputies and all Members for the self-sacrifice and devotion to business of the House during this First Meeting."



He urged all Members of the House to continue with this commitment until the House adjourns sine die.