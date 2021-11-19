Afari Military Hospital to be completed in a year - Dominic Nitiwul

Health News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: GNA

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has informed Parliament that the deadline for the completion and commissioning of the 500-Bed Afari Military Hospital project in the Ashanti Region would be in less than a year’s time.



He said the overall percentage of work done on the project is about 92 percent complete at various levels including the construction work, road network construction, water and some level of medical equipment installation.



“The government has given itself a deadline of not more than one year for the total completion and commissioning of this project by which time all the required equipment and facilities including manpower would have been put in place for the hospital to run efficiently and effectively,” the Minister said.



Mr Nitiwul made the announcement when he appeared before the House to respond to a question by Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament (MP) Atwima Nwabiagya Constituency, on the state of the construction of the Afari Military Hospital.



Mr Nitiwul pointed out that connection to the National Grid for provision of dedicated power supply is 95 percent complete.



He said after the completion of electrical works, installation and testing of some sensitive medical equipment including Ultrasound systems, X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generators among others, would commence.



The 500-Bed Military Hospital at Afari has been under construction since 2014 though the contract was signed in 2008 and the delay in the project has been due to several factors ranging from multiple site changes, holdup in tax exemptions and contractual disputes.



The contract which was signed on 25th November, 2008 for the construction of a 500-Bed Afari Military Hospital with residential housing as a turnkey contract was to be completed within 42 months on commencement.



Messrs Euroget De-Invest (EDI) is the main contractor for the project whiles Messrs M Barbisonti and Sons were awarded the sub-contract for the civil works, mechanical plumbing and electrical works on 24th February 2014 as a sub-contractor.