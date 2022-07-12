Adwoa's Safo's Dome-Kitase Road campaign promise project awarded

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

A $1.65 million contract for the construction of the Dome-Kitase Road rehabilitation project in the Greater Accra Region has been awarded.



The contract, awarded to the First Sky Group, by the government of Ghana, will cover a 23 kilometres stretch, starting from the Dome Roundabout to Kitase, near Peduase in the Eastern Region, a myjoyonline.com report has said.



This project, a legacy of Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, is coming to fruition after the lawmaker had severally lobbied and championed it.



The Dome-Kitase Road rehabilitation project will include a 16.3km two-lane single carriageway with asphaltic concrete surfacing, the provision of 2.8km asphaltic concrete surfacing dual carriageway arterial with auxiliary lanes on both sides for drop off/pick up and the provision of a one-km two-lane single carriageway for Ashesi University, also with asphaltic concrete surfacing.



The road project also forms part of her campaign promise to her constituents ahead of her re-election bid in the 2020 polls.



There had been doubts on whether or not the project would materialize, especially because of its cost-intensiveness, the report added.



Additionally, the Dome-Kitase Road rehabilitation project will be undertaken alongside the expansion of the Atomic Roundabout to the Atomic Down road.



The Dome-Kitase road project which is scheduled for completion in 24 months, is being sponsored by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Government of Ghana.



