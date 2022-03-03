Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin for 4-week permission of absence

Politics of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the embattled Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ms. Sarah Adwoa Safo, has written to Speaker Alban Bagbin seeking permission to absent herself for an additional four weeks.



According to Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he has received a letter dated 28 February 2022 from the MP, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, seeking permission from the Speaker to absent herself from Parliament for four more weeks.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs was quick to add that the letter was not addressed to him but to the Speaker.



“I was only copied in the letter”, he explained.



The Suame MP added that the reason Adwoa Safo was assigned to her request is that her daughter is not well and going through physiotherapy after recuperating from an ailment.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Speaker has not discussed the content of the said permission request with him.



The Majority Leader also took the opportunity to correct a statement attributed to First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for the Bekwai Constituency, Mr Joe Osei-Owusu to that effect that he (Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) had indicated to him (Joe Osei-Owusu) in a conversation that Adwoa Safo had instructed that she should not be called but only sent text messages.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said there had never been any such instruction from the Dome Kwabenya MP.



“I think it was a wrong impression the First Deputy Speaker got in my interaction with him over Adwoa Safo's absence from Parliament”, he stressed in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM today, Thursday, 3 March 2022.



