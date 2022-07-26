Adwoa Safo will show up this week – Aide

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Barring any last-minute changes, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is expected to arrive in the country this week.



This is according to Nana Dubin Kwapong, an aide to the MP.



In a July 25, 2022 interview on Okay FM, Nana Dubin Kwapong stated that despite the Privileges Committee’s challenge in reaching out to her, he has been engaging the clerk of the committee on matters relating to the extended absence of his principal from Parliament.



He was responding to concerns by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who had earlier on in an interview expressed concerns that August 2022 will mark one year since Adwoa Safo last appeared in Parliament. His view is not correct because the MP was in Parliament in December 2021 for the passage of the 2022 budget.



Asked when Adwoa Safo will be returning, he said, “I will say, this week we will hear from her. As in we will see her.



“She hasn’t indicated to me that anyone did something to her for her to stay away from Parliament. She wrote a letter to the President last year August asking for time to attend to personal stuff. The President and Chief of Staff graciously granted her request,” he added.



On whether or not Sarah Adwoa Safo is interested in the Dome Kwabenya seat, Nana Dubin Kwapong also said the MP has not given him that indication to the contrary.



“She has not given me that indication that she’s still interested in the Dome Kwabenya seat but the little I have seen over the period is that the residents of Dome Kwabenya appreciate the fact that they have an honorable person like Sarah Adwao Safo as MP. They look at the transformation she has brought to the constituency since she became MP. The people still love her and certainly I believe is she comes and wants to contest again the party and the constituents will support her. For that, I’m very confident,” he said.



Recent photos posted on the Facebook timeline of the MP, captured her sitting in what appears to be a private jet.



This sparked conversations on whether or not she was returning to the country.







