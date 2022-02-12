Adwoa Safo will return from US next week – Aide

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo conspicuously missing from Parliament



NPP MPs raise concerns over Adwoa Safo's absence



Majority deferring vote on E-levy due to MP's absence, Minority



Nana Dubin Kwapong, personal assistant to Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has disclosed that the MP will arrive in the country next week.



The absentee MP has come under fire in recent weeks over her continuous absence from Parliament with some NPP MPs accusing her of holding the government to ransom due to the hung nature of the current Parliament.



In an interview with Joy News, Mr. Kwapong said although the MP was absent from the country, she was effectively discharging her constitutionally mandated duties.



He mentioned that her absence from the chamber and constituency has not in any way affected her work while additionally shooting down assertions that she was drawing back government and constituency activities.



“Even in her absence there is still work being done in the constituency. There are several developmental projects ongoing in the constituency from roads to schools…several developments going on. So I will find it very difficult if anybody says that her absence is in any way dragging or pulling back the development that we should benefit from in the constituency,” Mr. Kwapong told Joy News' Ernest Manu.



Mr. Kwapong also stated that it was the works of the political detractors who are taking advantage of her absence to court public disaffection for her.



Asked if it was the ‘Mike Ocquaye’ faction in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, he said “I haven’t mentioned anybody’s name.



“People are just riding on this thinking it can inure to their benefit. This is politics, people have interest. People feel ‘oh okay she’s not there’, let’s try and see,” he stated.



Mr. Kwapong further stated that Sarah Adwoa Safo was in support of the controversial E-levy contrary to the false impression being created by political detractors.



He said the MP will be back in the country next week to support the passage of the E-Levy Bill.



“As far as I’m speaking to the E-levy, it is something Honorable [Sarah Adwoa Safo] supports and when she comes to town, she will definitely be in Parliament to support its passage. All things being equal she will be in town next week,” he said.