Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Adwoa Safo scheduled to appear before Privileges Committee of Parliament



Legislator says she has not been served any notice



Lawmaker discloses her son is unwell



Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s decision to abandon her parliamentary and ministerial duties may have caused an uproar in the country, particularly, among her constituents and colleagues who badly needed her for the smooth passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) but her new accent, acquired within six months of staying abroad, is one that has injected some level humour in the heated atmosphere.



Beyond her reason for absenting herself from Parliament, one other aspect of her interview on JoyNews that has been in circulation is the oratory of the legislator who has been conspicuously missing from the House since the year began. The US-based lawmaker has developed an American accent, so noticeable that her pronunciation of the constituency she represents is affected.



Snippets of the embattled MP’s interview making rounds have evoked much hilarity with some persons wondering how she was able to achieve that within the period.



Adwoa Safo is one of the three NPP MPs expected to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting themselves for more than 15 days without permission. While she is scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey and Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong are expected to appear before the committee on May 26 and May 31 respectively.



A number of reasons have been given by some MPs for her absence including alleged attempts to blackmail the government. Some of her colleagues including New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, and Kennedy Agyapong alleged that she had mentioned she would not “come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position”.



Her action was said to have impeded government business because the Majority side of the House needed her vote for the E-Levy to be passed.



In her interview, however, Adwoa Safo while noting she had not been served any notice to appear before the Privileges Committee mentioned that she has been taking care of her son – reason she is not in the country yet.



She said: “I will be returning definitely to serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya and I have done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are and I am definitely going to do that.



“As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing,” she added.



