Adwoa Safo took leave of absence - Freddie Blay explains

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority MPs worried over Adwoa Safo's long leave



Give Adwoa Safo some time - Freddie Blay



Kennedy Agyapong vows to calls for Akufo-Addo's resignation



With confusion still surrounding the absence of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from the country and parliament, the National Chairman of the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, has explained the reason she has been away for the long.



He said that he is aware that the MP asked for a leave of absence to see to some health issues and for that reason, she should be given some time to sort out those things, reports asaaseradio.com.



“I know that she [Adwoa Safo] asked for a period off to take care of some health issues and so let’s not make any hasty decisions …we must appreciate the situations she also finds herself.



“It is unfortunate that Adwoa Safo’s matter is in the public domain but I will like to say that at the end of the day, parliamentary proceedings must continue; a resolution will be reached.



“She [Adwoa Safo] represents a people, a constituency. She is there [in Parliament] to advocate their issues and implement government’s developmental agenda and so she owes them a duty,” the party chairman said.



The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who has recently been on a rampage about his colleague MP, with whom he has two children, had earlier stated that should Sarah Adwoa Safo’s demands of the government be met, he will call for the president’s resignation.



“If the President heeds to Adwoa Safo’s demands then I will also go to the US and demand that the President resigns before I come to Parliament.



“The way Adwoa Safo is treating the party shows that we’re in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all. I beg like a kid in the NPP before I receive anything; it is not as rosy as it seems out there, we all have problems but at the end of the day it is the party that comes first.



“Why are we allowing ourselves to be threatened so much? Have we not been in opposition before? Why are we allowing one person to threaten us? If we lose, we lose! Politically, I think Adwoa Safo is wrong. She should rather apologise to the party and they should stop begging her,” he said.



The absence of the Dome-Kwabenya MP has, among other things, delayed the government from being successfully able to push its agenda of having bills like the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) passed in parliament.