Adwoa Safo talks about survival in latest social media post after Annoh-Dompreh 'attack'

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament



She made a post on Facebook after Frank Annoh-Dompreh asked her to bow her head in shame



The post was about survival



Sarah Adwoa Safo, the 'absentee' MP for Dome-Kwabenya, has sent out an obscure message after she was recently attacked by her colleague Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP, Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



The message which was not directed to anybody in particular was posted on her Facebook timeline on Monday, March 21, 2022.



"Survival is more than the preservation of Life. It is tenacity in the face of ruin, an unbroken resolve in the midst of defeat, a glimmer of Hope in the maelstrom and Peace despite the wreckage," it read.



The Majority Chief Whip, on Friday, March 18, called out the Dome-Kwabenya MP for holding the government to ransom.



He told Joy FM in an interview that his colleague MP, should bow her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.



“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair,” he said.



“If the person decides to sabotage government and they care less about the effect of their action, it is difficult to control such a person.



“…I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable,” he stressed.







