Adwoa Safo still at post – Gender Ministry dispels news of sacking

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Sarah Adwoa Safo's Ministerial status is intact



Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection dispels news of her sack



Adwoa Safo yet to report to Parliament in 2022



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), has confirmed that Sarah Adwoa Safo, remains the substantive Minister.



The clarification was contained in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, GNA, in which the Ministry stressed that no communication had been given from the Presidency about a change in her status as Minister.



“We have not received any such official communication from the Presidency,” the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry told GNA on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



They subsequently asked the public to disregard such discussions in the media.



Reports have become rife that the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya had been relieved of her role as Minister.



Adwoa Safo has come under fire from elements within her party for 'abandoning' Parliament and the Ministry, with calls for her removal from both roles continuing to mount.



Adwoa Safo's extended leave - GNA report



In October last year, a statement from the Presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had directed Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, to act as a Caretaker Minister of MoGCSP.



This was after the President's extension of the leave of absence from the office of Madam Safo, which was to have ended on August 31, 2021, the statement said.



It explained that the Minister sought leave of absence for personal reasons and that the Caretaker-Minister would be in charge until further notice.