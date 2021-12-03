Adwoa Safo saga: Ablakwa punches hole in PA and NPP MP's account

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okudzeto Ablakwa is pushing for clarity on an alleged impersonation in Parliament



The matter involves Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa-Safo



Ablakwa points out inconsistencies in accounts seeking to ‘exonerate’ her



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has pointed out an inconsistency in separate accounts of whether MP for Dome-Kwabenya was impersonated on the floor of the house during a crucial vote.



Ablakwa has been a leading voice in the call for a probe into the incident of December 1, 2021, when a masked lady according to the Minority purporting to be Sarah Adwoa Safo entered the Chamber and voted on the 2022 budget approval.



The two accounts he has 'attacked' are that of the Dome-Kwabenya MP's Personal Assistant [PA] and that of Okaikwei North MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah.



Whereas the PA, Nana Rueben Kwapong, told Accra-based Citi FM that the MP came from home went to her office and straight to the Chamber for the business of the day, the Okaikwei North MP claims to have sat in a caucus meeting that the MP attended.



The PA had earlier confirmed that his boss returned from a vacation in the United States on November 27, a day after the Minority voted to reject the 2022 Budget.



"She has been outside the country. She came back on Saturday...The bottom line is she left the United States and got to Ghana on Saturday.



"She got to Parliament on Tuesday… you could possibly find out from Hon Mavis Nkansah, they were together in Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo’s Parliament Office. She held no meetings in the house. Didn’t engage any leader. She came straight from the house to the office. She was there throughout till she came into the chamber," he said.







In an earlier interview on Joy FM, the Okaikwei North MP had said: “My goodness. Adwoa was in the House. We even had a caucus meeting and she was there. Everybody had a chance to talk to her.”



Ablakwa commenting on the two sides of the issue on Citi FM's Eye Witness News programme on Tuesday, December 1 said: "PA says from home till chamber but Boamah says she was in caucus.



"We will very soon, not too far from now, be putting out all the details which we know so far and it is very troubling.



"Very soon Ghanaians will know the truth and when Hon Muntaka says something, he is seized with evidence. The contradictions are one too many," Ablakwa added.