Adwoa Safo’s woes deepen as Constituency Chairman says it’s too late for her

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Robert Osei Bonsu, has expressed shock about the claim by embattled former Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo that she is ready to serve her constituents better in Parliament after she has been sacked from her position as the Gender Minister.



According to Mr. Osei Bonsu, he does not understand why the former Gender Minister Adwoa Safo is still carrying herself as the MP for the area after abandoning her representational duties at Ghana’s law-making House.



The NPP Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman reacting to an alleged letter purporting to be issued by the embattled MP stating her readiness to serve her constituents better in an interview stated emphatically that “it may be too late” in the day for the embattled MP who is serving her three-term to go back to the Parliament.



Madam Adwoa Safo in a letter announced her resolve to turn her attention to her constituency duties after her appointment as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection was revoked last month by President Akufo-Addo.



She wrote in her response to President Akufo-Addo: “It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government.”



“Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight.”



But Mr. Osei Bonsu explained that he as the Constituency Chairman has not even heard from Adwoa Safo in about a year and does not even know where she wrote her letter from.



“Even as the Constituency Chairman, I have not heard from her,” he said. “Not at all, for about a year now. It’s unfortunate.”



“Has she finished with what she is doing in the United States now? Is she coming back to be an absentee Parliamentarian or is she now coming back to work? It may be a bit too late for her” the NPP Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman reiterated.