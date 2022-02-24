Adwoa Safo's absence: Sack her - Kojo Mpiani tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Adwoa Safo absent from parliament



Majority MPs worried over the continuous absence of Dome-Kwabenya MP



Mpiani advises Akufo-Addo to lead calls for consensus-building in parliament



Kwadwo Mpiani has called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to relieve Sarah Adwoa Safo of her duties as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



According to the former Chief of Staff, the continuous absence of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, which is said to be seriously affecting the successful ability of the Majority in Parliament at getting the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) passed, should not be allowed to fester.



The MP has not been in parliament since it resumed sittings this year, and some calls have been made for disciplinary action to immediately be taken against her, among other suggestions, reports myjoyonline.com.



“You were appointed by the president, I have given you a job to do; so, if you are not doing the job, what should I do as a president? You either resign from the job, or I sack you. I don’t see the real problem there…begging a minister to work; it never happens anywhere.



“I’ve given you a job to do as a Minister, you didn’t come to me, or anybody asked me to appoint you. Maybe I saw something good in you, so I appointed you to be a Minister of State. You’re not going to work, and you want me to come and beg you to work? It shouldn’t happen that way; that should never happen,” Mpiani said.



The former Chief of Staff has also advised the president to lead the charge for consensus building in parliament to promote the quick passage of bills and promote government business.



“We should be looking at a better way, the best way of resolving such issues [in Parliament]. We shouldn’t go to Parliament and be fighting there; we won’t agree, we agree. I think that’s not the way to go now.



“The way to go is that leadership should now consult; leadership should convince, leadership should accept consensus so that for the next three years, the country can move on,” he said.