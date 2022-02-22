Adwoa Safo’s Tik Tok account ‘unavailable’ amid backlash over absence in Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Social media platform, Tik Tok, has become topical in recent political discourse thanks to Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



She has been accused by fellow New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmaker and former partner, Kennedy Agyapong of sabotaging the party by her continued absence in Parliament knowing well the hung nature of the House requires all members to pass crucial motions.



The major case in point being the Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill which government has since December 2021 failed to pass despite being at the heart of revenue generation as per the 2022 budget statement.



Agyapong in on of his recent outburst referenced the social networking site where Adwoa Safo has posted three videos in the past, slamming her to instead go and contest for a seat on Tik Tok.



GhanaWeb checks as at last week showed that Adwoa Safo, who is Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister had a known Tik Tok account with the username [@sarahadwaosafo] which had over 12,000 followers with only three videos.



All videos were posted as at last year. Two of them showed her singing gospel songs and ministering about the goodness of God - one was shot in a room with the other in a vehicle, both believed to be outside the country.



The third video shows her in a red dress dancing to a hip song as she sings along to the admiration of some onlookers.



All video embeds from that account are currently not functioning with the message: "Video currently unavailable."



What Agyapong recently said about Adwoa Safo



The Assin Central MP, who has two children with Adwoa Safo lambasted her on GTV Breakfast Show’s February 21, 2022 edition reiterating his view that she was by her continued absence sabotaging the party, choosing instead to dance on Tik Tok.



“She’s expressing an interest in serving as Deputy Majority Leader. That woman has been a failure in her life. Before she comes to Parliament, a full cabinet minister [for Gender, Children, and Social Protection] is demanding that she be made deputy Majority Leader.”



“You don’t come to Parliament while dancing on Tik Tok… Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Dome Kwabenya is not for [your father],” he charged.



