Adwoa Safo returns to parliament after long absence

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has arrived in the country for parliamentary duties after a long leave from parliament.



Adwoa Safo has for a long time been absent in Parliament for personal reasons.



In October, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



In a statement dated Wednesday, October 6, 2021, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, it was explained that Ms Safo's leave was to have ended August 31, 2021.



"In her absence and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to act as caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection," the statement added.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was the only Member of Parliament absent on the day of budget approval.








