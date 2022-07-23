Adwoa Safo returning to Ghana?

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Adwoa Safo absent from ministry since August 2021



Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Parliamentary Privileges Committee



Akufo-Addo petitioned for the removal of Adwoa Safo as Minster



The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has left Ghanaians wondering if she is returning to Ghana following her recent post on Facebook.



The lawmaker who has been away from duties as a Member of Parliament and minister for gender shared a picture of herself on a flight on Facebook with a quote from the bible.



"You prepare a table before me, in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil. My cup runs over. Psalm 23:5.” She shared on Facebook.



Even though she didn’t give details of where she was heading for, many have taken to the comment section to welcome her back to Ghana.



Following her long absence from parliament, the speaker, Alban Bagbin, referred her and two other MPs to the privileges committee to answer questions for being absent.



Efforts by the committee to reach her however proved futile.



In June, a Citizen of Ghana, named Dr. Frank Amoakohene, also filed a petition to the Presidency for the removal of Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo from office.



The Petitioner who is the Executive Director of the Democratic Forum urged the president to appoint a new face for that portfolio.



On October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office, for the Gender Minister.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.



However, the former Procurement Minister was unable to resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.



