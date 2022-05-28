Adwoa Safo pleads for clemency

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency who has suffered chastisement in the last few months, has appealed to the public to be considerate in their judgement.



This comes after months of severe criticisms to which she had remained unresponsive.



Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo made news headlines following her non-attendance to parliament for a threshold of 15 days coupled with her non-performance of ministerial duties. Thus, she was accused of abandoning her responsibilities.



Her colleagues also accused her of holding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ransom through her absence, to demand her reinstatement as deputy leader of the caucus in Parliament.



But in her response to the public, the MP cum Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection claimed that her child has not been well within the period in question which is why she has not been attending to her parliamentary and ministerial duties.



According to her, she has been silent about the issues raised in the public domain because she believes “silence is golden”.



“When people are throwing stuffs at you that are not true and you respond immediately, it would not make sense to the people,” the MP stated.



She continued that President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo is “very much aware of what is happening to me and my family and that is what I expect every Ghanaian to understand, that I am not intentionally abandoning my duties and responsibilities.”



The three-time MP further argued that she has served the people of Ghana for 12 years without past records of her absenting herself from the four walls of the country unlike now. “That should tell people that there is really something that ought to be done with family and I know that you will put family first.”



“So they should all start praying and keep praying for us and i know with God everything is possible and we are going to pull through it”.