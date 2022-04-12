Adwoa Safo not 'sabotaging' government – NPP MP

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Obuasi West constituency, Kwaku Kwarteng, has raised a defense for Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, saying he doesn't believe she is sabotaging the government.



The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has been severely criticized by her colleagues in Parliament and in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for her absence from Parliament.



A recent one is from the Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah.



According to him, "within three months, because of one person's decision not to come to Parliament, we've lost close to about a billion in terms of revenue . . . you can't take government for ransom".



But speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, the Chairman of the Parliament’s Finance Committee said: “I also do not think that we should blame her. We may blame her to the extent that her votes were not there to help the majority side get what we want. I don’t think you’ll blame her to say she is doing this maliciously. The majority of us don’t believe that Adwoa Safo is doing that maliciously”.



He also debunked claims that Adwoa Safo was the one who betrayed the NPP during the vote for the Speaker of the eighth parliament.



“I don’t believe that. I don’t think it was Adwoa Safo who voted against Mike Oquaye. I’ve known Adwoa since we were out of parliament and I don’t think she did it and that must be discounted immediately,” he stated.







On the other hand, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has referred, Adwoa Safo and two other MPs: Henry Quartey (MP Ayawaso Central) and Kennedy Agyepong (MP Assin Central) for absenting themselves for more than fifteen sitting days within the First Meeting of the Second Session, per the records from the Clerks at Table.