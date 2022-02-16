Adwoa Safo not sabotaging Akufo-Addo government – NPP executive

Politics of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Dome Kwabenya Constituency Youth Organizer, David Obiri Yeboah has said the member of Parliament for the area Sarah Adwoa Safo, is not in the position to harm the governing New Patriotic Party government.



According to Mr. Obiri Yeboah, the Minister has been out of the country to seek medical attention and harbours no intention to sabotage the Nana Akufo-Addo government as claimed by some members of the party.



The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister has come under immense criticism, following her absence from the country at the time the governing party badly needs her in Parliament, to add to their numbers to successfully push through the controversial electronic taxation levy.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong last week accused her baby mama of “holding the party NPP into ransom” because her vote is needed to pass the E-levy.



Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, however, the Constituency Organizer said Ghanaians should not be judgmental on issues pertaining to people’s health.



He continued by indicating the Minister’s leave was approved by President Akufo-Addo stressing, the minister in her capacity knows her responsibilities to the party and her constituents.



He said the MP should be back in the country by the weekend and would return to conducting her official business.