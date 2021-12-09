Adwoa Safo looked different because she wore no makeup – Abronye reacts to imposter allegations

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP accused of using Adwoa Safo's impersonator to approve 2022 budget





Abronye throws challenge over imposter allegations



The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), has waded into the controversy over the alleged impersonation of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who have been out of parliament for some time, showed up in the chamber on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to help the majority of the house approve the controversial 2022 budget statement.



The MP's appearance has been characterised by accusations of an imposter representing her on the day. The allegations led by the opposition became rife after drawing comparisons between her first appearance and the second time she went to the chamber on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



But reacting to the allegation in an interview with Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Abronye attributed the difference in the physical appearance of the Dome Kwabenya MP on both days to makeup.



According to him, Adwoa Safo failed to apply makeup on her face as she was in a hurry to make it to parliament and support her side to approve the budget.



"For the first picture that you have all seen, she was in a hurry because her presence was needed in parliament. Whenever Adwoa Safo is making a public appearance, she doesn't joke with her makeup. But because she was in a hurry, she didn't apply makeup. So the first picture is the natural face of Adwoa Safo," he stated.



Abronye further explained that the Dome Kwabenya MP, in her subsequent appearance in the chamber, had the luxury of time to apply her makeup, thus causing her to look different from what she looked like on Tuesday.



"On the next day, she had time to properly apply her makeup. So when you compare her natural face to the one she had her makeup on, there are changes. But it all bores down to the fact that it was the same Adwoa Safo on both days," he said.



To prove his claim, Abronye said, "If you like, let's find her today when she goes to parliament and wash her face. When we wash Adwoa Safo's face, we will [have] a face that will look like the old picture which we are all arguing about. I am telling you!" he emphasised.



Watch video below:







