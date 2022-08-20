Adwoa Safo'll take Bagbin's decision in her stride – Aide

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, will be present when parliament resumes from recess in October, his Special Assistant Nana Dubin has said.



According to him, the lawmaker will also accept the verdict of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, regarding her long absence from the House.



“The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya will be present after Parliament’s recess and will take any decision the Speaker of Parliament gives in good stride,” Mr Dublin stated.



On Thursday, 28 July 2022, the Speaker of Parliament deferred his ruling on Ms Safo, who was referred to the Privileges Committee for her protracted absenteeism without permission.



When the motion for the declaration of the Dome Kwabenya legislator’s seat was moved, Speaker Bagbin suspended sitting.



When sitting resumed, the Speaker indicated that he would not rush into making a ruling.



According to the Speaker, he would deliver his ruling on the matter when Parliament resumes from recess.



He said: “I have consulted the old lady, the old lady has given me an advice and I think that advice is correct. I need time to submit to this House a reasoned written ruling".



“I cannot, in the haste of today, give you a ruling. In the circumstances, I will urge this House for us to call it a day. On [our] return, I will deliver a written ruling.”



The Dome Kwabenya legislator failed to appear before the Privileges Committee to explain her absence from Parliament for over 15 sittings.



In a report submitted to the Plenary after its sitting, the Committee recommended that the legislator’s seat be declared vacant.